A member of Opus Dei who is a journalist and official in the press office of the town hall of Pozuelo de Alarcón, Madrid, has invented a case of pedophilia in the Church that he sent to the email opened by EL PAÍS to investigate this scourge, and also to the victim care unit of the Ombudsman. His name is Alfredo Fernández and he himself admitted it in conversation with this newspaper. He explains that he did it to try to discredit this newspaper’s investigation, considering that it “denigrates” the Church. “As a journalist, it has not raised any ethical doubts in me,” he says. The work of this newspaper, begun in 2018, has revealed hundreds of cases and led last year to Congress commissioning an investigation by the Ombudsman, and to the Church itself requesting an audit of a law firm. At this moment, this newspaper’s database that brings together all known cases of abuse in the Church in Spain, the only one in existence, counts 1,378 accused and 2,504 victims.

Fernández appeared last week in the newspaper ABC, with a photo in which he hid his identity, telling how, according to him, he had deceived both this newspaper and the institution run by Ángel Gabilondo. EL PAÍS received a message from him in July 2022 in which the sender warned that he did not want to speak on the phone or in person, because of how painful it was for him to tell his story. The newspaper exchanged messages with him for six months and finally included his story, very detailed and occupying five pages, in the third case report that this newspaper delivered to the Church, in December 2022, so that it could investigate it. Another six months later, in July 2023, the newspaper published an article about 44 cases that the Piarists were investigating, including this one, and asked the order about all of them. Regarding this specific case, the congregation said that it had not yet been able to find out anything. It was mentioned in the text in the tenth paragraph. The Ombudsman, for his part, added the testimony to all those collected, a total of 487. Two weeks after the presentation of Gabilondo’s report, Fernández boasted in the ABC of having “snuck in” his lie.

Fernández assures that he did not act alone, but with “a group of Catholics.” He specifies that it is not an Opus Dei group or a parish, but “a group of friends.” He maintains that he did it in his individual capacity, and that he has not informed the Work either. “Opus Dei has nothing to do with it and doesn’t know anything about this, none of the other people are from Opus Dei. It is a purely personal initiative.” To the question of whether he believes that the Work approves of these types of initiatives and approves them, he answered: “I don’t know. “I haven’t asked, because we have enough freedom to make our own decisions.”

La Obra, upon being informed by this newspaper about the case, made this statement: “We have learned from EL PAÍS who the author of that fiction was. We do not know both the genesis and the management of this initiative. In Opus Dei people act freely and under their personal responsibility. From the Communication office of Opus Dei, we want to emphasize that we reject any action that could increase the pain of the true victims or question their credibility.” When asked if he believes that he has done well and has been respectful to the victims, Fernández responds: “Yes, if not he would not have done it.”

The false victim points out that the city council, where he works in the press office, was not aware of his initiative either: “I don’t know, but I don’t care, it doesn’t incur any incompatibilities, neither by topic, nor by salary, because I have done for free, I am an ordinary citizen who can do whatever I want outside of my job.” She maintains that she has not sent the emails during work hours: “Maybe yes, maybe no, but in any case we all have the right to half an hour for breakfast and therefore we can do whatever we want.” The Pozuelo city council, governed by the PP, has not wanted to make assessments, since these are the private activities of an official, who is not personally appointed by the mayor’s office.

Three municipal sources from Pozuelo agree that the entire imposture of Fernández, who has been in the city council for many years, “is very much his style,” as they affirm that for years he has undertaken smear campaigns against his adversaries from local media where he has worked. . Fernández admits that he founded the Pozuelo Diarybut he assures that he no longer writes in it and that there is no incompatibility with his position in the municipal press office.

Many victims with whom this newspaper has spoken are outraged by what happened. Miguel Hurtado, who uncovered the abuses in the Montserrat Abbey in EL PAÍS, believes that “this case confirms what has been said many times, that the number of false reports of abuse in the Church is very limited.” “Studies say that, if anything, sometimes victims do not remember well and can be mistaken for a person. What has happened reinforces the investigation, because if we have more than a thousand victims and there is one who has invented it, it is one in a thousand,” he points out.

Hurtado also emphasizes that the imposture offends the victims in another aspect: “This person’s behavior shows bad faith, and attempts to disqualify those of us who have done it in good faith. He knowingly makes a false report, and since he accuses someone who does not exist, he has taken care not to commit a crime, and this is important. Because? Because when I denounced my attacker in Montserrat for abuse and the abbot for cover-up, I risked that they would denounce me for insults and slander, and so would EL PAÍS, which published it. This man does not report a person with names and surnames, because he risks a lawsuit.” For Hurtado, it is one more argument in favor of these crimes not having a statute of limitations: “If that were the case, all of this could be settled in court. “This person would not have dared to go to court.”

Juan Cuatrecasas, president of Infancia Robada, believes it is a “disgusting” story. “It is a lack of respect for the work of EL PAÍS and the victims,” he accuses. “They are trying to cause damage to a company and a public institution through a false case. And that is very severe. They are attacking the victims. For someone to commit the audacity to falsify a case of abuse in order to deceive should be almost a crime, and the prosecution should take note, because falsifying testimony is fraud. And the joke is over. It is once again the strategy of calling into question the credibility of the victims.” Cuatrecasas is the father of a minor who suffered abuse at the Opus Dei Gaztelueta school in Leioa, Bizkaia, whose complaint ended with the conviction of a teacher. He is very critical of the Work: “This is one more example of how he reacts, denying, distorting.”

In reality, the issue of possible false testimonies in the abuse of minors in the Church, especially when it comes to seeking compensation, is an outdated debate among experts: “There is total consensus on one idea: it is better to make reparation for a mistake.” to someone who is not a victim, than to leave a single victim unredressed. You cannot distrust any testimony, quite the contrary,” explained Jorge Cardona, professor of Public International Law at the University of Valencia and who has been a member of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.

