Igor Burtasov, known as Gosha, a member of one of the most dangerous organized criminal groups of the 1990s, the 29th complex, was released. It is reported by Chelny-biz.ru with reference to an informed source.

In 2006, Gosha, as one of the most active members of the gang, was sentenced to 21 years in a strict regime colony, but was able to get out ahead of schedule.

The 29th complex gang was created by Mansur Safin, it got its name from one of the districts of Naberezhnye Chelny. The organized criminal group included athletes, a healthy lifestyle was welcomed there. The bandits committed crimes in the period from 1993 to 2001 on the territory of Tatarstan, Moscow and the Moscow region. In July 2006, 32 members of the gang were sent to a colony for long terms for banditry and the murder of more than 20 people.

The leader of the gang, Ruzal Asadullin, nicknamed Ruzalik, managed to escape in 2003. He was detained in the spring of 2012. Five years later, Ruzalik was sentenced to 25 years in prison.