The National Police has dismantled a criminal organization that allegedly brought cocaine into Spain from Ecuador by air. There are twelve detainees (ten in Madrid, one in the Region of Murcia and another in Menorca), of which seven have been imprisoned. According to the investigation, the narcotics were sneaked through the airport of the capital of Spain in luggage suitcases.

During the operation, the National Police seized 70 kilograms of cocaine recently imported from Ecuador, 155,000 euros in cash, three firearms, an electric immobilizer gun, telecommunications equipment, three high-end vehicles and geolocation devices.

The National Police began the investigation after having indications of the presence in Spain of an important criminal organization that had enough muscle to carry out periodic imports of cocaine. The investigation began in Menorca, where one of the main organizers of the importation resided. After several efforts, the agents verified that he maintained numerous personal contacts with other people residing in different cities such as Vigo or Alicante.

These contacts always took place in Madrid, where the members of the organization went to plan the importation and subsequent distribution of the narcotic. At the head of this organization was a person of Spanish nationality who had extensive economic potential and numerous contacts to be able to clandestinely introduce suitcases that hid the narcotic in the main producing countries.

Contacts with bands from Ecuador



The leader of the organization was in charge of contacting criminal organizations based in Ecuador, with the ability to clandestinely introduce suitcases into the Madrid airport, evading routine controls in order to be sent to Spain. The network had the collaboration of two people, one of them residing in Menorca and the other in Vigo, who had to orchestrate the reception of the suitcases and their subsequent distribution.

At the time of receiving the suitcases, which contained 70 kilos of cocaine inside, the detainees were accompanied by other people who intended to provide security for both reception and distribution. They went aboard high-end vehicles where they intended to load the suitcases so they could transport them to other parts of Spain and distribute the narcotic substance. The operation has resulted in the twelve arrests mentioned.