A member of the Federal National Council, Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, suggested in an intervention addressed to the Minister of Community Development, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, during the Council’s discussion this morning on the topic of “Family Cohesion Policy”, the necessity of requiring security approval for the marriage of male and female citizens to people who are not citizens of the state The reason is the importance of ensuring that the security authorities ensure that a non-citizen wife or husband does not embrace any destructive ideas or extremist ideologies.

Al-Shehhi also suggested, during the session, the adoption of two parliamentary recommendations, the first is to establish a Federal Council for Emirati Family Affairs, while the second is to activate the role of the family counselor, similar to the labor counselor in the labor courts.





