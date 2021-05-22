A member of the Federal National Council, Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, informed the government, represented by the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Muhammad Al-Kaabi, with three parliamentary proposals to contribute to controlling the spread of rumors in times of crisis, most notably the establishment of centers to monitor and combat misleading and fake information, adopting new methods. And innovative to confront by making use of artificial intelligence applications, during a parliamentary question that the member directs to the minister at the council session scheduled to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, to discuss the topic of “family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development.”

During the session, members of the council ask three questions to the government: the first from the member Ahmed Al Shehhi, to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, about “canceling the Tawafuq Center license”, and the second from the member Naema Al Mansouri to the Minister of Community Development, Hessa Buhumaid, about “ »Health insurance for people of determination.

While the member Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami directs a question to the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Muhammad Al-Kaabi, about “censoring the media content of electronic media (social media platforms) in times of crisis,” stating that “the media plays a major and vital role during crises of all kinds, being A means of communication between people, and the media, especially electronic ones (social media platforms) may play a negative role by spreading rumors and malicious and misleading news that harm national security, so what is the role of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in censoring electronic media (social media platforms) to limit Spreading rumors and malicious and misleading news about the emerging corona virus (Covid-19)? ».

He emphasized that rumors at a time of crisis are considered more dangerous to society than the crisis itself, as they spread like wildfire, which may double the losses and make controlling the crisis almost impossible, considering that modern media such as social media platforms have facilitated this issue due to their spread among different age groups. In a society that is not aware of how to use these platforms, and easily releases common attributes of anonymous sources or launches them from fake accounts.

Al-Salami said to Emirates Today: “What increased the danger of these means is the ease with which most users of social media platforms have access to the latest technologies that help fabricate content and add credibility by all possible means, which facilitates the spread of fake news and rumors among a large segment of the uninformed audience. Based on the facts, and what is worrying here is that most of these rumors are not broadcast with the intention of fun or ridicule only, but rather some deliberately manipulate and fabricate facts with the intention of deceiving and harming others, or harming the state and its institutions, which is considered a crime punishable by the Federal Penal Code of the United Arab Emirates » .

He added: “The question aims to know the role of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in dealing with this problem, within the framework of its duties and responsibilities towards maintaining public security and reducing unjustified cases of panic caused by rumors in times of crisis, which may lead to destabilization of the economy, tourism, and the degree of safety. And reassurance in society, as well as towards educating society about the danger of spreading or circulating rumors, and that it is a crime punishable by the most severe punishment for the Emirati legislator due to its harm to the country and people, and its role in stirring up turmoil and chaos among members of society, in addition to highlighting the role of society as a protective shield to confront the rumors and the need to investigate objectivity And credibility, and thinking about the negative impact of the rumor on the homeland and citizens ».

Al-Salami confirmed that he would present to the government by asking three proposals to contribute to controlling the spread of rumors at a time of crisis: the first of which is the establishment of centers to monitor and combat misleading and fake information, which adopt new and innovative methods of confrontation, keeping pace with the development of tools for fabricating rumors and spreading them, by making use of artificial intelligence applications In the immediate monitoring of fake news and tracking it, and thus withholding any misleading information before it reaches the public, stressing that these centers will contribute to trapping rumors and preventing their circulation by providing the public with the correct information in a timely manner, by tightening control on various social media platforms, and thus benefit will be made. The speed and scope of spread that characterize the electronic pages and social networking sites of the media as a decisive factor in eliminating rumors and confirming the facts, and thus the media will play the role of the shield that stands between the rumor and society.

The council member said: “The second proposal includes a call for adopting a societal confrontation strategy, by integrating the user himself into the process of confronting rumors, by spreading awareness among users, developing critical thinking skills, and urging everyone to report suspicious content, in addition to the need to develop Cultural awareness among the various sectors concerned with this field through the establishment of courses and training programs related to modern media techniques and awareness of the importance of verifying the news before publishing it, and not being drawn to the news that is malicious and destructive to society.

He added: “As for the last proposal, it includes the necessity to oblige the concerned authorities to manage the crisis to make an official statement from the responsible source and educate society about the facts in the event of any event or developments, so that the circulation of rumors and malicious news about this event is controlled, and the media discourse directed to the public is unified to be consistent with In terms of timing and facts, what will contribute to building public confidence in the local media ».

Two letters from the government

During next Tuesday’s session, members of the Federal National Council will be informed of two messages received from the Minister of Health and Community Protection and the Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Owais: The first includes the Cabinet’s decision regarding the Council’s request to approve the discussion of the topic of “Ministry of Culture and Youth Policy,” and the second Concerning the Cabinet Decision regarding the recommendations of the Federal National Council on the subject of “the policy of the Ministry of Education regarding supervision of schools.”

