A member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Al-Naqbi, told «Emirates Today» that she had addressed a request to the Minister of Education and Chairman of the General Authority for Sports, Dr. Based on the field study, a decrease in the Emiratisation rate was observed in some entities such as federations, committees, sports associations, clubs, and some executive, specialized and technical jobs.

She explained that the minister praised her request, during the recent session of the Federal National Council, and confirmed that the governance guide issued by the General Sports Authority, in cooperation with the UAE National Olympic Committee and the Council of Ministers, stipulates that the position of executive director of the federation and financial director of the federation be occupied by a citizen, pointing out that The minister spoke about a number of challenges facing the Emiratisation process, most notably, that some federal sports bodies are not subject to the Human Resources Law, as they are civil bodies, as well as the reluctance of citizens to hold executive positions in this sector, but he stressed that the authority is currently working through governance And, in cooperation with the federations, to appoint citizens in these jobs, register them in the retirement program, and benefit from the “Nafes” program.

Al-Naqbi said: “There are many non-citizen executives and legal advisors who receive high salaries in sports institutions, while we have citizens who have the ability, experience and competence to fill technical specialties, but they need someone to guide them or direct them to this functionally rich sector, to raise the proportion of Qualitative settlement in it ».

She added: «There is also another problem in the localization of the sports sector, but at the level of players, which is represented in the recruitment of the resident player category, especially in academies, in numbers that reached 600 players, out of 1,000 players in different age groups, and this matter caused wasting opportunities for National players,” pointing out that sports federations have brought players from abroad with foreign contracts, in contravention of the law.