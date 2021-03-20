One of the beaches, in Roses, from which you can see the mills of the Tramuntana park. Toni Ferragut

Some eighty windmills about 260 meters high floating in the Mediterranean about 13 kilometers from the Gulf of Roses, one of the most recognizable places in the Empordà. This image is part of a project promoted by the companies Blue Float Energy and Sener and is a challenge for Girona, a province highly dependent on energy: Not a wind or photovoltaic park; combined cycle (gas) and nuclear power plants were always further south, or north, in France. In these regions there are only a few cogeneration plants linked to industrial facilities. It is in this oasis of electricity generation where it is planned to promote a project that, by itself, in two phases, could reach 1,000 megawatts of power and generate close to 90% of the electricity demanded in the entire province.

Sergi Ametller is one of those responsible for the project, called Parque Tramuntana because of the wind that has become an emblem of Empordà. He is convinced of the viability of the project – “It is one of the few viable areas in Spain and if we want to reach the objectives to fight climate change we will have to assume it”, he defends – despite the “billions of euros ”That it will cost, and that has gained the chance of succeeding thanks to the rain of resources expected from the European recovery fund.

The promoters, however, will have to overcome an obstacle no less: the opposition of the territory. Citizen platforms and some municipalities that have already shown their refusal to see their current vision of the coast disrupted. The Director General of Energy of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Manel Torrent, showed his opposition to this activism just a few days ago: “We have more anti-renewable platforms than installed mills.”

Ametller tries to relativize the visual impact that the park will have in the event that it is installed. In his opinion, along the coastline between Cadaquès to Begur “the mills will look like masts of sailboats”. But those masts will actually be 258 meters high, to which must be added some 236-meter-long blades. “Few mills are used in offshore wind power, but very large ones”, he certifies, referring to the experiences already known in the North Sea and on the Scottish coast. At first, those responsible for the project wanted to install these mills in a strip that went between 10 and 22 kilometers from the coast. The first conversations with the municipalities have made the entire project retreat three kilometers out to sea and everything indicates that there could be more resignations to reach an agreement.

The location will be a no-fishing zone, and the park would be delimited by different areas of special environmental sensitivity. To the west there is a special bird protection zone (ZEPA) and a cetacean corridor and to the north a place of community importance (SCI). Despite being boxed in, it is a privileged place due to the quality and quantity of the wind: 4,000 hours a year.

“We will seek consensus,” says Ametller, who considers a direct dialogue with fishermen essential to facilitate the definitive implementation of the project. Torrent applauds the search for consensus that promoters are choosing: “They are doing well because they are talking to everyone. And it is a positive project for the territory, because in addition to being renewable, it does not occupy space on the territory ”.

Underway in 2026

The project is in the process of promotion and the business alliance does not plan to request a license from the Ministry of Ecological Transition until the summer to advance the agreements. From there, everything would have to be very fast if you want to qualify for community funds. In December 2026, at least the first phase of the entire project should be underway, which includes between 30 and 40 mills installed to reach 500 megawatts of power.

Another issue that threatens the project is the desire of the municipalities for the electrical connection to be buried once it leaves the sea, the same option that was followed for the very high voltage line in Girona in the face of local opposition. That technology ends up being much more expensive for an expensive project because of the need for the mills to float. The reason is none other than the morphology of the Mediterranean seabed, with a great depth a few hundred meters after the coast. For this reason, floating mills have been chosen and not the classic ones nestled in the marine platform.