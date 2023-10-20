Leaders of Germany’s three-party ruling coalition meet in Berlin on Friday to review immigration policy, amid rising tensions in the country over the issue. Chancellor Olaf Scholz will host leaders of parties and parliamentary blocs from his Social Democratic Party, the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party.

The three parties suffered defeat in the elections that took place this month in the states of Bavaria and Hesse, while parties calling for a tougher stance on immigration achieved significant gains, such as the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party, which came in third place in Bavaria with about 15% of the votes.

In the state of Hesse, the party increased its share of the vote by 5 percentage points to obtain 18% of the votes, thus becoming for the first time the second largest party in a West German state. The German government recently presented a reform package aimed at reducing illegal immigration and facilitating deportations.

Schulz called on the conservative opposition and the 16 states to cooperate with his government on immigration policy, and said at an economic conference held in Berlin earlier this month that this is “an issue in which the state must show that it is in control of things as well.” The states have jointly presented a comprehensive paper on migration, which it is hoped will help reach a widely acceptable solution during the German state premiers’ conference scheduled for November 6. For months, states and municipalities have been urging the federal government to take action regarding immigration and asylum policy, in light of the states’ suffering in receiving the increasing number of immigrants and refugees seeking to remain in Germany.