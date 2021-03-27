“I must not talk to them. Everything is fine, except with Lacalle because skiddedThis is how Alberto Fernández was heard saying, furious, in private on Friday. He spoke about his clash with Luis Lacalle Pou during the Mercosur presidential summit, last Friday, which was virtual, started late and ended earlier than planned. Without a final declaration as tradition dictates, and with the feeling that the regional bloc is on the edge of the abyss.

Last Friday, Alberto F. found his three Mercosur partners associated in a political and economic front that is claiming Argentina march towards a regional agreement that allows them to make the bloc to sign agreements with third countries outside the ties required by the agreement (to negotiate all together or nothing).

It was on that train that Luis Lacalle Pou recriminated that Mercosur “cannot be and should not be a drag.” And he said that “they” were not willing in Uruguay “to be a corset in which our country cannot move. ”

When the act of a most depressed summit in its 30 years of history was about to end – which coincidentally happened on Friday – Fernández took the floor and addressing the Uruguayan angrily suggested to the countries that want to leave the bloc – that he presides for these months – to do so.

“What I emphasize is that we put an end to those ideas that help unity so little at a time when unity matters so much to us. We don’t want to be anyone’s ballast. If we are a ballast, let them take another ship. Ok?” He launched in an unexpected tone and in tune with the head of his government coalition, his vice president Cristina Kirchner.

This Saturday on one side and the other of the Río de la Plata the question was if Mercosur is on the verge of breaking up. No one risked an answer and they pointed out that the April 22 there will be a meeting of foreign ministers to see “how things continue.”

In the Argentine Government they affirmed that there had been no communication between the presidents between Friday and Saturday, and that to resume the link, they had to “lower the foam”. They did not know if Alberto F. had spoken with his friend Francisco Bustillo, today Chancellor of Lacalle. They are often whasapped.

The only official who spoke with a first and last name was Guillermo Justo Chaves, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs -and Alberto F’s man-. Chaves described as “inopportune” Lacalle Pou’s statements during the summit, and said that “the essence” of Mercosur’s identity was joint negotiation. If it is negotiated individually, the bloc loses its reason for being. “

But the Uruguayan government reaffirmed on the contrary that they will continue with the route of their plans: “remove the corset” from Mercosur, they say as Lacalle Pou, which in reality The Frente Amplio Tabaré Vázquez and José Mujica also claimed in their governments.

In parallel to these months of worsening of the pandemic, Lacalle Pou he had personal meetings with each of the presidents. In all cases, the three repeated as a mantra that they want the bloc to be more flexible. Argentina rejects it. In his speech on Friday, he reproached Fernández without naming him to pass the summit from face-to-face to virtual. And in a cryptic way, he also spoke of supposed words that are committed in pairs and that later are not fulfilled in summits.

A weakened Bolsonaro, who is going through a moment of profound weakness, with calls for impeachment for handling the health crisis – which has made Brazil one of the places on the planet with the most deaths and infections from COVID- supports in everything said to Lacalle Pou. He asked that, beyond the consensus, the “modernization” of the bloc be carried out by updating the external tariff rates. And he ruled in favor of countries being able to freely negotiate their own trade agreements.

In Uruguay, they affirm that it was negotiating that in the final declaration on Friday there would be an official point that would establish the commitment of march towards flexibility. And it is stated that Uruguay and Brazil had promised not to sign any declaration if that point was not in the document, which Argentina rejected. There was no fine statement.

The last similar crisis was under the government of Cristina Kirchner in her second term, because a terrible relationship with Dilma Rousseff, they went through various tough trade disputes, and previously the escalation between Nestor Kirchner and Tabaré Vázquez through the pastures, which led the Uruguayans to deploy the Army in the Fray Bentos area, in front of Gualeguaychú, where today Lacalle Pou plans to install a Navy base. Now the margin to get out of the current crisis is unknown.

