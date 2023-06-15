His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of a number of sheikhs and senior officials, school and university students, and community members, witnessed the sixth event of the “Meeting from Space” series organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in cooperation with the General Secretariat. The Executive Council of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, at the headquarters of the Higher Colleges of Technology for women in the emirate.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is moving forward in achieving exceptional and unprecedented scientific achievements and successes that enhance the country’s position in the field of space exploration in the Arab, regional and global arenas.

Regarding the importance of the inspiring event for the people of the Emirates, His Highness said: “The creative minds and competencies of the Emiratis are able to overcome challenges, harness science to achieve sustainable development and continue the path of excellence in all fields, and they enjoy the attention and support of the wise leadership that provides them with all the capabilities and ingredients for excellence.”

His Highness added, “We are proud of what the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has achieved and continues to achieve in terms of scientific research and achievements as part of his participation in the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs aboard the International Space Station. Achievements that will be immortalized in history, and will remain a beacon that illuminates the path of hope and aspirations for the people of the Emirates, and an inspiration for generations. Coming to contribute to enriching the scientific stock of all mankind, and building a bright future for the homeland ».

The interactive event was attended by more than 1,000 participants, where Al-Neyadi had the opportunity to answer questions from the audience, about the most important scientific experiments in which he participated on board the International Space Station, the date of the end of his mission and return to Earth, and how astronauts obtained water in space, as well as how His monitoring of climate changes aboard the International Station, in addition to answering a question about what is the most enjoyable activity he did on board the station. Al-Neyadi also informed the audience about the number of robots that are on board the International Space Station.

In response to questions from students and parents, Al Neyadi said that the astronauts get drinking water by purifying the water from the humidity and the refined water in the station, and that this is a technology that is being tested at the International Space Station to be applied in water-scarce areas on Earth.

In response to a student’s question about the presence of a robot in the spacecraft, he explained that the spacecraft has flying robots, one of the best devices that they will work on in scientific experiments with university students in the future. He pointed out that the robot will be given signals, numbers and software to go from one place to another, and this is like science fiction in the future where there will be robots to help astronauts in the station or to send them to other planets to which they will be transferred in the near future.

