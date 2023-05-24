Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, attended the fourth event in the “Meeting from Space” series organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and hosted by the UAE University, which is a direct contact with the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi who is present Currently aboard the International Space Station.

During the event, His Highness learned about the most important scientific achievements that Sultan Al Neyadi achieved during his historic mission, in the presence of Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, Chancellor of the UAE University, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Youssef Hamad Al Shaibani, and Director General of the Center. Mohammed bin Rashid for Space, Salem Humaid Al-Marri, and Acting Director of the UAE University, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Buraiki.

The event began with a speech by His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, during which he emphasized that these achievements would not have been possible without the keenness and support of the wise leadership.

His Highness also expressed his thanks to the UAE University and the work team for their continuous efforts.

For his part, Sultan Al Neyadi welcomed His Highness, and expressed his happiness with his presence through visual communication technology with the people of his city: Al Ain.

He said, “I am happy to be with you at UAE University and Al Ain City, and I am ready to receive all your questions and answer them to learn more about my mission aboard the International Space Station.”

The meeting gave the audience, which numbered more than 2,200 space lovers, the opportunity to communicate directly with the son of the city of Al Ain, the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, while he was on board the International Space Station, to embark on the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh said: “The UAEU’s hosting of a special meeting with the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is considered a historic event that contributes to consolidating the university’s leading scientific and educational position, and gives students a rare opportunity to satisfy their scientific curiosity, and inspire boundless ambitions to explore new horizons in the fields of space.” Science and technology, in order to achieve the vision of the UAE and contribute to its advancement to the desired global leadership.

He added: “The support of our wise leadership and its wise and distinguished directives is a beacon that the university follows and illuminates the path of a sustainable future for its students, believing in their ability to compete in the development process of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the digital revolution and exploring the mysteries of space, as a creative and innovative human force, leading to the UAE’s sustainable centenary.” ».

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri said: “The participation of this large number of students and guests in this event indicates the great passion that will drive the next generation to delve deeper into the study of science and technology.”

Al Mansoori added, “Our presence here in Sultan’s hometown is not only to celebrate the extraordinary achievements he achieves during his mission, but also to motivate young minds to unleash their dreams and aspirations. With the guidance and encouragement of the wise leadership, this series was planned to be implemented across the Emirates, with the aim of uniting students within the center’s vision of developing a new generation of distinguished scientists, who will be ready to make important contributions to the promotion of the burgeoning space sector in the UAE ».