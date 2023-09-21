The meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenians of Karabakh began in the city of Yevlakh

The meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan and the Armenians of Karabakh began in the city of Yevlakh, writes AzerTaj.

Baku at the meeting is represented by Ramil Mamedov, the person responsible for contacts with the Armenians living in Karabakh, the deputy special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh economic region (with the exception of the Shusha region), Bashir Hajiyev and the special representative officer Ilkin Sultanov.

The Armenians of Karabakh are represented by Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan; a representative of Russian peacekeepers is also present at the meeting as a participant.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during an address to the people, said that the Armenian authorities demonstrated “unexpected political competence” in the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Aliyev’s assistant on foreign policy issues, Hikmet Hajiyev, assessed the readiness of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. According to him, the draft relevant document has been 70 percent agreed upon.