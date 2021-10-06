A meeting between Biden and the Chinese President before the end of the year



Previous meeting between Biden and Chinese President

A senior White House official said that US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping plan to hold a “virtual” meeting before the end of this year. In a statement to reporters, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated that “there is an agreement in principle” to hold a “virtual bilateral meeting,” adding that “the president expressed his desire to see Xi, something that has not happened for years.” We expect that they will be able to hold the meeting, even if it is virtual.”

Source: agencies