Doctors warned against exchanging breakfast meals between neighbors, residents of villas and residential buildings, during the blessed month of Ramadan, because «the (Corona) virus may spread from an infected person, touching or using dishes, plastic bags and cooking tools, to others.”

They emphasized that children and domestic workers are the most vulnerable to infection with the virus, as they are the group that handles the transportation of breakfast meals during the blessed month.

Doctors called on families to stop practicing some of the common social habits, such as exchanging breakfast meals or drinks before the sunset prayer, because they may be the cause of the spread of the virus.

Family medicine specialist, Dr.Adel Al-Sajwani, said that meals in and of themselves do not transmit the virus, but the problem is in placing them inside plates and bags, and using spoons that an infected person may have touched without knowing, which makes them an enabling environment for the spread of the disease.

He added, “The difference between restaurant meals and the meals of neighbors is that restaurants are subject to the control of municipalities and the concerned health departments, and restaurant workers are subject to periodic checks by the competent authorities.”

Al-Sajwani suggested that the domestic worker who transports the meals is more susceptible to infection with the virus, “because most families depend on them to transport food to neighbors.”

It was also likely that the worker would be less careful with preventive measures “because of her simple scientific level, which makes it a means of spreading the virus at home and among neighbors.”

Consultant pediatrics, infectious diseases and immunology, Dr. Hussam al-Tatari, confirmed the possibility of transmitting the virus through dishes and cooking purposes, indicating the need to wash them well, and for the food to be hot, to limit the spread of disease among neighbors in the event of an exchange of food.

The pediatrician, Dr. Tariq Salama, said that using children to exchange breakfast meals between neighbors may pose a risk to their safety, and expose them to infection with the Corona virus, if they come into contact with bags or cooking utensils previously used by a person infected with the virus.

He explained that the habit of exchanging breakfast meals in Ramadan may increase the number of infected people if families do not adhere to preventive measures and precautionary measures, especially since children do not have a culture of washing and sterilizing hands continuously, and the child may wash his hands only with water without sterilizing them, which exposes him to infection with the virus. “Therefore, the habit of exchanging meals between neighbors and families must be stopped, to protect community members from infection, and to contribute to limiting the spread of disease.”





