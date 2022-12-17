Umm Al Quwain (Al Ittihad)

A medical team at the Modern International Hospital in Dubai was able to save the lives of twins in the last moments during childbirth, after it was noted that the heart rate of one of the twins reached 80 beats per minute, while the normal rate is 120 to 160 beats per minute, and is considered a severe decrease in heart rate. Heart rate is a dangerous indicator.

Dr. Muhammad Salem Al-Alam, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology at the hospital, said that the 32-year-old Filipino mother had suffered from a failure to conceive 7 years ago, due to her polycystic ovary syndrome, and after undergoing treatment, she was able to conceive for the first time with male and female twins. .

He pointed out that the mother noticed fluids coming out, and called her doctor, who told her that the time of childbirth had come, and asked her to go to the emergency department immediately, and she was placed under continuous monitoring, and after two hours she underwent some tests, and it was found that the heartbeat of one of the fetuses began to decrease sharply, which An emergency caesarean section was required to save the twins’ lives.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Alam added that the operation was very difficult, due to the fetus sitting deeply in the pelvis, and the presentation of the face is semi-flexible, in addition to difficulty in breathing, as resuscitation was performed for him, to help him breathe normally, pointing out that the case of the second twin is “the girl”. She was born naturally and was easy, and her health is good.

Charlotte Reundt, CEO of Modern International Hospital, appreciated the efforts of the medical team, nurses and management, who were able to save the twins in a timely manner, stressing that their efforts contributed to the happiness of a mother and her family, who were waiting for the twins, who are now in good health.