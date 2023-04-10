A medical team at Tadawy Hospital in Dubai performed an operation for an Emirati referee who suffered a rare injury while refereeing a volleyball match, as part of the Nad Al Sheba International Championship (NAS).

The Emirati referee, Khaled Al-Taei, was subjected to a cut in the Achilles tendon, as a result of a sudden movement to avoid the players, which is a rare medical occurrence for stadium referees, as it is normal for players to suffer this type of injury, as a result of the great motor effort that they make during the match.

Marwan Ibrahim Nasser, Chairman and CEO of Al-Tadawi Healthcare Group, said that the group, as the health sponsor of the championship, provided highly qualified medical teams to deal with serious and emergency cases and injuries that the participants might be exposed to, including doctors, physiotherapists, and nursing staff.

He stated that after providing first aid to the referee at the tournament headquarters, and it was found that he had a cut in the Achilles tendon, he was taken to the hospital immediately and underwent surgery to treat the cut.

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Khalifa, a consultant in orthopedic surgery and sports injuries at Al Tadawi Hospital, said that the surgery is complex and was performed with innovative modern technology, far from traditional methods that required a wound up to 15 cm long, with great accuracy and efficiency, indicating that the state of judgment has stabilized after success. surgery, and left the hospital.

Emirati referee Khaled Al-Taei thanked the medical team and the hospital management for the excellent care they provided, from the moment of injury until the completion of the surgery, and confirmed that UAE hospitals include medical staff at international levels.