A medical team in Dubai managed to perform a successful surgery to remove a rare bladder tumor for a seventy-year-old patient.

Dr. Dr. Fahmy Abu Shawish, a consultant urologist at Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital, said that the patient was suffering from a rare tumor in the bladder, which caused him severe symptoms such as frequent urine accompanied by clotted blood, with a feeling of pain in the pubic area, indicating that the patient’s treatment ended his suffering with this. Chronic symptoms.

He stated that the patient underwent medical examinations upon his arrival at the hospital, which included conducting analyzes, ultrasound and CT scans, and the results showed the presence of a tumor in the urinary bladder. And after making the necessary arrangements, he underwent a surgery that lasted about two hours, in which the tumor was completely and accurately removed through the laparoscopic technique, and then he was transferred from the operating room to intensive care and remained hypnotized there for 24 hours, before he was transferred in a stable condition to the surgery ward, which He spent about a week under intensive follow-up, with continuous dialysis until he was allowed to leave home in good health.

Dr. Abu Shawish stated that the patient underwent subsequent medical examinations, the results of which showed that he had completely recovered from the cancerous tumor.

