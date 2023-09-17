The head of the General Authority for Searching for Missing Persons, Kamal Al-Siwi, in Derna, said that members of the Authority are currently working on taking DNA samples from unidentified and decomposed bodies in the sea coast area in Derna.

The Libyan News Agency quoted Al-Siwi as saying that the Authority is currently working to inventory and document the numbers of victims that were recovered in cooperation with all responsible and relevant authorities, noting that the samples are transferred after they are taken to the Authority’s database in Tripoli.

The head of the authority indicated that they have teams divided into three regions, namely the city of Sousse and the two regions of the sea coast and buildings in the city of Derna. Stressing that there are other teams that will arrive in Derna tomorrow to help recover the bodies and take DNA samples from the victims.