A recent medical study revealed a significant association between obesity and poor gum health in general, indicating that people who are overweight are more likely than others to develop periodontitis.

The study, which was published by the Medical Research Bank on the website of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, indicated that people who suffer from obesity and overweight are more exposed than others to the presence of harmful microbes in the gums, which can cause local complications such as tooth loss, as well as complications in other parts of the body. Represented by that the excessive growth of harmful bacteria in the oral cavity in general increases the possibility of transmission through saliva to the intestines.

The study, which included 75 people divided into three categories: “healthy weight, overweight, and obesity”, showed an increase in the relative abundance of periodontal pathogens even in people with good gum health if they were overweight.

The study pointed out that the oral microbiome, “the groups of bacteria that live in the mouth”, is a major determinant of the health of the mouth and other organs of the body, as microorganisms can directly affect human metabolic functions by affecting the availability of energy and nutrients.