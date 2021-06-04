Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

A medical source revealed the details of the health condition of the artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, after nearly two months of her confinement in a private hospital to receive health service after she was infected with the new Corona virus, indicating that the condition is witnessing a clear improvement during the last hours and is being placed under observation.

And the medical source added to Al-Ittihad that it is not possible to be certain that she will leave during the next few days unless the situation stabilizes for a period that lasts for days, and then it is possible to rely on home health care amid close monitoring by a treating doctor who is familiar with the exact health condition of the artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, especially since she It is expected that her psychological condition will deteriorate with the knowledge of the death of her husband, artist Samir Ghanem.

The source indicated that Dalal Abdel Aziz still needs medical oxygen despite her recovery from the emerging corona virus, but she is suffering during the current period from the long effects of Covid 19 because she is one of the owners of chronic diseases in addition to her suffering from being an elderly person, and therefore needs greater health care. than other infected.

And the artist Amy Samir Ghanem sent a new message to her parents, the late artist Samir Ghanem and the artist Dalal Abdel Aziz, who is now receiving care in a hospital after being infected with the new Corona virus and experiencing serious complications. Amy commented on the photo of her parents through her official account on the “Instagram” website, saying: “I love you very much.

The artist Samir Ghanem left our world last Thursday, May 20, and his funeral took place, the second Friday, from Al-Moshir Mosque in the Fifth Settlement to his final resting place, and he was buried in the family cemeteries in Nasr City, and condolences were limited to the cemeteries.