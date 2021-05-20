A medical source at the Agouza Specialized Hospital to isolate new cases of Coronavirus revealed the health condition of the artist, Fatima Al-Kashef, after her transfer, yesterday, Wednesday, in an unstable health condition, indicating that she is still on ventilator and needs medical oxygen amid intensive medical follow-up.

The medical source added to “Al-Ittihad” that the current period is called the first period for a person with Covid 19, as it needs more follow-up from the supervising medical staff, especially with the late psychological state of cases at the beginning of infection with the new Corona virus, indicating that it is not sometimes allowed to use social media for those infected because of Their psychological state, which is affected by the news, especially from celebrities. The source confirmed that the artist Fatima Al-Kashef will be subjected to a 7-day treatment program that is used in medicines to treat Corona virus naturally without any complications, and after 7 days, a medical swab will be conducted to determine whether or not she has recovered from infection with the new Corona virus, and accordingly a decision is made to leave her from Hospital or not. Artist Fatima Al-Kashef has led the searches on social networking sites and the most famous search engine Google during the past hours, after the Representative Professions Syndicate announced that she was infected with the new Corona virus and transferred it to the Agouza Specialist Hospital to receive cases of Corona, and it is famous for its reception of most celebrities and artists in the recent period in Egypt. Fatima published photos of her from the hospital, accompanied by a comment: “I am now in the hospital, reserved because I am very tired. The oxygen in the blood is less than its nature, and God is concealed.” Fatima added: “I thank the respected human doctor Ashraf Zaki and the Minister of Health, Dr. Hala Zayed and the beloved Nihal Anbar, for the prompt response, doing what is necessary and sending the ambulance quickly. May God protect you well and health, O Lord of the Worlds, and I also thank the director of Al-Agouza Hospital for the attention and good reception. Sick, I apologize for not answering the phone, I am unable to speak. ” The artist, Gamal Abdel Nasser, husband of the artist Fatima Al-Kashef, also published a picture of her from inside the hospital, saying: “All thanks to Dr. Hala Zayed, Minister of Health, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, colleague Nihal Anbar, and Director of Agouza Hospital for their great interest in Fatima’s condition, as she was booked in the care and follow-up. Her condition, and our Lord completes her healing well, and may God protect you all, and your prayers for healing. “

For Publishing

995 x 559

48.97KB