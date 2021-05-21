The health condition of the Egyptian actress Dalal Abdel Aziz is witnessing a kind of stability in the current period, despite the positive medical swab she recently conducted, in light of her struggle with the emerging corona virus.

An Egyptian medical source said, “The artist Dalal Abdel Aziz suffers from lung failure, and her health condition is unstable while she is placed on a ventilator,” according to the Egyptian newspaper, “Al-Watan”.

He added, “Dalal Abdel Aziz has not yet been informed of the death of her husband, artist Samir Ghanem,” noting that “her last scan is still positive.”

He pointed out that “the bad news may increase the state of artist Dalal Abdel Aziz’s fatigue and instability.”

And earlier today, Thursday, the great artist Samir Ghanem, at the age of 84, died in a major hospital in Cairo, due to his infection with the Corona virus.

The artist, Samir Ghanem, had entered intensive care a few days ago, after his health deteriorated after being infected with the Corona virus, especially as he suffers from health problems in the kidneys.