The source explained on Saturday that the Israeli army completely destroyed the southern part of the hospital, and “targets everyone who moves in it.”

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Tuesday that the Israeli army stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, after besieging it and targeting it with several attacks.

The ministry said in a statement, “The occupation forces are gathering men, including medical staff, in the hospital courtyard,” noting “fears of their arrest or liquidation.”

The Ministry of Health in Gaza called on “the United Nations, the World Health Organization and the Red Cross to take immediate action to save the lives of those in the hospital.”

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his concern about the attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital several days after its siege, and said that the facility must be protected.

The Israeli army says that Hamas uses civilian facilities, including hospitals, as its headquarters.