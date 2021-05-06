Frankfurt (dpa)

German club Werder Bremen has announced that it may miss prominent defender Omar Toprak in the last three matches of the Bundesliga season. Toprak missed four matches due to a calf injury, and coach Florian Coveldt said that the player suffered a setback during the qualifying program. “He definitely will not be able to play against Leverkusen on Saturday, and there are a lot of doubts about the possibility of him returning to play again this season,” Coveldt said. He added: It is definitely a shock because the most stable period for us this season was achieved in his presence. Bremen have lost their last seven games in Bundesliga and are in 14th place, one point behind the danger zone, with three matches remaining until the end of the season.