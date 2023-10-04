According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, experts from the University of Bristol hope that the robot will be introduced in pharmacies and health centres, which will revolutionize the detection of breast cancer in women.

Lead author George Jenkinson said he wanted the technology to complement the range of techniques used to diagnose breast cancer.

Early detection of cancer enhances survival rates.

George and his team are working on developing the robot to make it better, faster and more reliable than any doctor at detecting cancer.

By combining the techniques used by the doctor and artificial intelligence, the robot should be able to find lumps deeper in breast tissue, which would be impossible to detect with just human touch, the team said at the RO-MAN Medical Conference, where they presented their findings. lonliness.

George explained: “Our automated system has the dexterity needed to perform a clinical breast examination, and we hope that in the future this will be a real help in diagnosing cancer early.”

Breast cancer symptoms

A lump or thickening in the breast that differs from the surrounding tissue.

Change in breast size.

Change in skin shape and color.

Breast cancer comes after skin cancer in that it is the most common type of cancer among women, and it affects both men and women, but it is more common among women.