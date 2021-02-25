A medical official is giving good news about the muzzle!

A medical official in England gave good news about wearing masks to prevent corona.

Since the new virus spread last year, wearing masks has become mandatory, as everyone must wear them when leaving the house.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer in England, Jenny Harris, said that citizens may not need to wear masks to prevent Covid-19 during the summer months if infection cases decrease significantly, but their use will likely be necessary again in the winter.

She added in a press conference that “it is very likely during the summer months, as we did last year, when we see rates dropping, that we do not need to wear masks all the time.”

“I think the summer period in general is a safer period for us and does not need much intervention,” she explained. But I think that this does not mean that we rule it out (putting masks) when we re-enter the winter periods. ”

It should be noted that these statements come with the passage of about two months since the start of the vaccination process against Corona in a number of countries, including Britain, and at a time when vaccine companies are seeking to produce the largest quantities of doses to combat the epidemic.