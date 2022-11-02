A medical team in Dubai managed to treat an Emirati child born with bony deformities and incomplete legs, due to a rare disease that affects one in every million births.

Adam Vital Hospital in Dubai received the Emirati child Saeed Abdullah (5 years), who was born with incomplete legs and bone deformities, due to a rare congenital disease that affects one in every million births.

The father of the child said that the treatment of his son’s condition was to amputate the lower limbs, according to what previous doctors decided to examine his condition outside the Emirates, but the hospital doctors in Dubai decided to subject the child to a series of procedures to lengthen the limbs and correct the deformity of the legs, and to subject him to intensive rehabilitation, to end the orthopedic treatment journey legs and enables the child to walk and run without assistance.

German orthopedic consultant Dr. Michael Weber, who treated the child, said: We used advanced techniques to lengthen the child’s legs using external fixators, tendon implants, and rebuild cartilage to restore the normal function of the legs, noting that the treatment journey lasted 3 years and included a series of complex restorations and plastic surgeries to make Leg size, length, shape, and strength gradually appear and function as a normal leg.

He added: These operations were followed by a long-term rehabilitation program for the child to avoid amputation. Today, Saeed can walk, run and play, which was impossible before his treatment.

The child was treated at the Dr. Weber Center at Adam Vital Hospital for limb lengthening and bone reconstruction, which is the first center of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region that specializes in limb lengthening and deformity correction for adults and children.

The hospital administration stated that the center was established in Dubai to instill hope and provide treatment opportunities for individuals who suffer from bone deformities, who did not have effective treatment alternatives before.