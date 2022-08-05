Scientists have come up with a new technology capable of detecting cancer and heart diseases more quickly, which relieves patients of the long wait that extends for days and weeks, as is the case now.

The new technology can reach the results of cancer and heart diseases within a day.

Existing NHS cancer and heart disease screening tests look for signs of these serious diseases in the blood and urine.

These tests seek to search for some biomarkers that can predict disease, and this takes days, until results come from laboratories that are required to be under a certain temperature.

The new test, called CrisprZyme, provides results in the same way, but in less than 24 hours.

The duration of the examination was reduced in the new technology, while skipping the amplification process, which is based on cloning the blood and urine sample to a sufficient number, so that traces of proteins in the fluids secreted by the body can be detected.

In this examination, there is no need to send samples to laboratories, as is currently done, as it can give results through the color change that appears in the event of a dangerous substance, just as it happens in the litmus paper test.

The darker color means more than others in the examination and the presence of more substances.

The discovery of the new test came in a study published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, and it was developed by researchers from Britain, Germany and the United States.

The lead researcher in the study, Molly Stevens, said: “Our examination, like the rest of the tests, indicates the presence of a biological substance, but what distinguishes it is that it is a simpler diagnosis than what is currently available.”

She added that what distinguishes the examination also is that it is able to inform us of the amount in which this substance is present, which not only helps in diagnosing the disease, but also monitors its progress and the extent of the body’s response to treatment.

This examination is so easy that it can be performed in the general practitioner’s office, which reduces the hassle of waiting for appointments in the laboratories and the follow-up that takes place after the examinations.

The British expert did not mention the price of the new examination nor the date of its launch in the market, but she indicated that it could be available in developing countries, which means that it may be available at a reasonable price.