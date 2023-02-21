Today, researchers are uncovering a powerful biological function of telomeres related to their ability to produce proteins, which helps better understand cancer and aging, according to a study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The Saudi doctor, Taghreed Al-Turki, who works as a postdoctoral researcher in the Griffith Lab at the University of North Carolina, co-authored this study with Professor Jack Griffiths, who is Distinguished Professor of Microbiology and Immunology.

Al-Turki said in statements to “Sky News Arabia”:

Telomeres are the repeating sequences of each chromosome. These regions of DNA have been considered non-protein coding sequences for the past 80 years (since they were first discovered).

Today we tell the world that telomeres can make their own proteins, namely: VR (valine arginine) and GL (glycine leucine).

Telomere length is used as a marker to read the age and health of our cells, but now that we know that telomeres produce their own proteins, it has become much easier to measure the age and health of cells.

Suppose, for example, that a person is 55 years old, but the amount of VR protein in their blood reflects that their biological age is 40. Or a 30-year-old smoker whose high amount of VR protein indicates that his cells are older because of smoking.

Discovery story

Telomeres were first known about 80 years ago, and because of their monotonous sequences, the established dogma in the field was that they could not encode any proteins, especially those with a strong biological function.

In 2011, a research group in Florida picked up the tip of the thread, when it was tracing the genetic side of ALS, and the research group discovered that the cause of the disease was an RNA molecule containing six repeating bases, and through a new mechanism that can Bases generate a chain of toxic proteins consisting of two amino acids.

In their paper, Al-Turki and Griffiths discovered a striking similarity between the RNA molecule that causes ALS, and the RNA molecule generated from human telomeres, and hypothesized that the same mechanism might be at work in this case as well.

The two researchers conducted experiments to show how DNA generated from human telomeres can direct a cell to produce the signaling proteins VR (valine arginine) and GL (glycine-leucine).

Signaling proteins are essentially chemicals that trigger a chain reaction of other proteins within cells, which then perform an important biological function for health or disease.

blood test

After identifying the VR and GL proteins, the researchers chemically synthesized them to examine their properties using powerful electron microscopes coupled with the latest biological methods. The examination revealed that VR protein is present in elevated amounts in some human cancer cells, as well as cells of patients with diseases caused by defective telomeres.

“We believe it is possible that the amount of VR and GL in our blood increases as we age, which may provide a new biomarker of biological age as opposed to chronological age, and we believe that inflammation may also trigger the production of these proteins,” says Alturki.

The researchers believe that simple blood tests for these proteins could provide valuable information for some types of cancer and other human diseases, and could also provide a measure of our biological age and provide warnings of problems, such as cancer or inflammation.

Taghreed Al-Turki reveals to “Sky News Arabia” that she is currently working with Professor Jack Griffiths on developing a blood test, saying: “We have already collected blood serum samples from patients of different age groups, and they have different health conditions, to evaluate and compare the amount of telomere proteins in the samples.

She notes that they are also working on how protein peptides can be toxic and harmful to our cells and our health when they accumulate in large quantities.