Officials of the Emirates Red Crescent team currently in the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, received a medical delegation from the Ministry of Health and hospital directors in the Strip.

The team briefed the Ministry of Health delegation on the efforts of the integrated field hospital established by the UAE inside the Gaza Strip to provide the necessary medical treatment and aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Strip, and reviewed the medical and therapeutic services provided by the hospital, which comes within the framework of the medical support provided by the UAE to the residents of Gaza affected by the deterioration of… The health system in the sector.

Members of the visiting delegation expressed their deep thanks and appreciation for the efforts made by the UAE and the medical assistance it provides, including the establishment of the integrated field hospital, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to support the health sector and hospitals in Gaza.

They stressed that the UAE has been and will continue to be the best supporter and supporter of the Palestinian people, praising its firm humanitarian approach in standing by our brothers and extending a helping hand to them in different circumstances, pointing out that these efforts are not strange to the UAE.

The hospital includes surgical operating rooms qualified to perform various types of surgeries, including general, pediatric, and vascular surgery, intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anesthesia department, and specialized clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, pediatrics, and gynecology, as well as Supportive medical services.

The hospital also provides CT and