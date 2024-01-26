Officials of the Emirates Red Crescent team currently in the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, received a medical delegation from the Ministry of Health and hospital directors in the Strip.

The team briefed the Ministry of Health delegation on the efforts of the integrated field hospital established by the UAE inside the Gaza Strip, to provide the necessary medical treatment and aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Strip, and reviewed the medical and therapeutic services provided by the hospital, which comes within the framework of the medical support provided by the UAE to the residents of Gaza affected by the deterioration of… The health system in the sector.

The members of the visiting delegation expressed their deep thanks and appreciation for the efforts made by the UAE and the medical assistance it provides, including the establishment of the integrated field hospital, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support the health sector and hospitals in Gaza. .

They stressed that the UAE has been and will continue to be the best supporter and supporter of the Palestinian people, praising its firm humanitarian approach in standing by the brothers and extending a helping hand to them in different circumstances, pointing out that these efforts are not strange to the UAE.

On the other hand, an Emirati medical delegation headed by the Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, visited the integrated field hospital established by the UAE in the Gaza Strip to provide the necessary treatment and medical assistance to the Palestinian brothers in the Strip.

Al Ghaithi and the Emirati medical delegation inspected the wounded and injured residing in the hospital, and was briefed by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority delegation on the hospital facilities and the progress of operational operations.

She stressed that the visit comes within the framework of the UAE’s constant keenness to stand by the Palestinian brothers, meet their needs and ensure their availability, and provide the best levels of health care for the wounded and injured, as part of the state’s intensive humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the “gallant knight 3” operation, which It was launched last November, as an embodiment of the UAE’s established humanitarian approach in standing by our brothers and extending a helping hand to them in various circumstances.

The hospital includes surgical operating rooms qualified to perform various types of surgeries, including general surgery, pediatric surgery, and vascular surgery, intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anesthesia department, and specialized clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, pediatrics, and gynecology. In addition to supporting medical services.

The hospital also provides CT and

The field hospital comes within the framework of the medical support provided by the UAE to Gazans affected by the deterioration of the health system in the Strip.