The team is working on developing this type of animal-to-human transplant, also called a “xenograft,” in hopes of addressing a chronic shortage of organ donors.

The transplant took place at New York University Langone Medical Center on July 14 in a brain-dead 57-year-old man.

The man was placed on a respirator after he donated his body for scientific purposes.

The man’s kidneys were removed during surgery and replaced with a genetically engineered pig kidney so that his body wouldn’t reject it outright.

These 32 days represent “the longest period during which a genetically modified pig kidney has functioned in a human body,” according to a statement released by the hospital, which indicated that it was looking forward to continuing the analyzes for an additional month.

This team has performed many “foreign transplants” in recent years, including the world’s first pig kidney transplant into a human body in September 2021.

The University of Maryland Hospital performed the first heart transplant from a pig to a living human being, and the man died two months after the operation.

More than 100,000 Americans are on the waiting list for organ transplants, of which 88,000 are waiting for a kidney.

“There are not enough organs available for everyone who needs them,” said Robert Montgomery, director of the Langone Transplantation Institute at New York University.

“Many people die from a lack of available organs, and I think xenograft operations are a viable way to change that,” he added.