For a few minutes, a discount was applied to any video game product in the shopping cart.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 10, 2022, 11:41 16 comments

Around eleven in the morning in the Spanish peninsular time, several users have found a pleasant surprise: an error in the MediaMarkt store was allowing players to buy any game for a penny. The news has spread like wildfire, although at 11:17 the trick has stopped working.

The error has been corrected minutes laterThis failure in the digital store allowed any product to be purchased at the ridiculous price of one euro cent, as you can see in the screenshots that we share with you. In addition, the shipping costs were free. We understand that MediaMarkt will proceed to cancel purchases, but several users have taken advantage of the opportunity and have made purchases at a ridiculous price. We know first-hand people who have been able to take advantage and execute the purchase, so we will have to wait to see if they really get the products at the price that appeared at the time or if MediaMarkt communicates something about it.

We have verified that it worked with games such as Horizon: Forbidden West, Resident Evil: Village or Super Mario 3D World, but also with controllers such as the Switch Pro controller or consoles such as Xbox Series S. We do not know the reason for this error, but we insist on that, at the time of writing, no official reaction is known from the store.

