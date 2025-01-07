Making women invisible by pixelating them in the images corresponding to a meeting with the new Syrian leader, Abu Mohamed al-Jolani. This is what the Almharar media outlet, affiliated with the Free Syrian Army and the organization of the country’s current leader (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham), has done.

The images, corresponding to a meeting between the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, and her French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot, with the Syrian leader, were broadcast without censorship by the country’s news agency, Sana. In them you can perfectly see the German politician and the two translators, while in the photos of Almharar they all appear blurry.

The images correspond to the visit of the two Foreign Ministers, who became last Friday the highest-ranking Western personalities to travel to the Syrian capital since Islamist-led forces overthrew ruler Bashar al-Assad last month.

Before the publication of these images modified by a member of this medium, which has raised doubts about the openness of the new Government, the controversy had already broken out. The reason was Al-Jolani’s refusal to shake hands with Baerbock after shaking it to Barrot. Instead, he greeted her by putting his hand on his chest and nodding his head.









The German media reacted with indignation to the incident, which the newspaper ‘Bild’ described as a “diplomatic scandal.” The spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, Christian Wagner, declared this Monday that the rejection of the handshake simply shows Who is the West dealing with right now?.

«We cannot limit ourselves to talking to people from all over the world with whom we completely share all the values and points of view,” Wagner said.