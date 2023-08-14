The National Media Bureau held a media briefing in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of local, regional and international media, to introduce the latest preparations and requirements related to the UAE’s hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

The organization of the media briefing comes with the aim of introducing the media to the services and facilities provided in Dubai Expo City, the venue of the conference, and informing them of the procedures required to be completed by them, in addition to identifying their needs in order to provide news coverage keeping pace with this global event.

Acting Executive Director of the National Media Bureau, Ahmed Al-Hosani, said that the briefing comes out of the office’s keenness to communicate directly with various media outlets, with the aim of creating the appropriate conditions for them to carry out their work in an optimal manner.

The briefing reviewed the logistical services provided to the media in the blue and green areas of Dubai Expo City, the facilities provided in the media center, and the mechanism for applying for permits to cover the conference.

The ability to register and participate in the coverage of the conference’s activities is also available remotely for those wishing to participate virtually, by using the digital platform to communicate and watch the broadcast of plenary sessions and open events on the United Nations website.

It is worth noting that the Conference of the Parties (COP28) will be held from November 30 to December 12 at Expo Dubai, and is expected to witness the attendance of about 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, leaders of global industrial sectors, representatives of the private sector, youth, civil society, academics, and climate experts.

• The briefing confirmed the availability of remote registration and participation, and watching the broadcast of the sessions on the United Nations website.