It may be considered before a luxury, but now, the air conditioning is an essential element in our car for the comfort and safety of each and every one of the occupants.

As a good car element, this is not exempt from maintenance. In addition to the corresponding gas recharge, It is also necessary to change the air conditioning filter for its proper functioning.

The air filter is a very important component for the vehicle, since it is responsible, as its name indicates, to filter any type of impurity in it before even that it is transformed hot or cold according to the needs of the occupants.

When should the air conditioning filter change?

Bad maintenance of the car’s air conditioning filter could derive both in a considerable decrease in the air flow and in bad odors. Therefore, the first step to prevent this from happening is the review.

However, to be able to perform proper maintenance, the first thing you should know is where this element is. Well then, The air conditioning filter is close to the junction between the hood with the windshield wiperbut each model has its peculiarities and this could be located inside the cabin.

Once located, you must observe your status and you can proceed to clean. To clean it, the best is shake it slightly and use a brush to remove larger particles. Later, remove accumulated particles with a vacuum cleaner to finally finish maintenance with a damp cloth.

However, it is very common that over time we notice that the filter is deteriorated or simply is broken. It is at this time that we must proceed to replace it, although according to this mechanical expert The recommendation is to change the air conditioning filter every year (including two annual cleanings, one in autumn and one in spring).

The assembly is so simple that it is not even necessary to go to a workshop. The price of the air filter usually starts From 12 eurosalthough this price may vary depending on the car model. In addition, finding them on the Internet is very simple.