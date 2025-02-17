The tires They must always be in optimal conditions to circulate on all types of roads in Spain. This requires special maintenance, since they are the elements that are in permanent contact with the asphalt. It is necessary to carry out A review When we carry a series of kilometers to check if they are in good condition or a change is necessary.

However, some drivers, especially the novels, who do not know exactly what is the time when the wheels must be replaced. It is clear that when there is a puncture that change has to be made, but what happens in the rest of the assumptions? When do I know if the wheels of my car are spent? A mechanic has resolved the eternal doubt.

A mechanic clarifies when the car wheels should be replaced

Through the Ebenezer Workshops Tiktok account They have shared the five signs that warn that we must change the wheels of the car. One of its mechanics has explained that the first and most obvious is when we see that There has been wear, both regular and irregular. “If in any of the points it has excessive wear, it would be necessary to replace the tire and if it is irregular way to see why it has been misunderstood,” explains the expert.

A front wheel of a worn car. Getty Images/Istockphoto

To check this we must look at the steps that go on the opposite side to the direction of the wheel rolling. If it reaches the same height or similar it would be necessary to make the change because “we would have reached the minimum wear.” You have to remember that The maximum allowed is 1.6 mm deep.





Another important detail: cracks. If we see them we will have to do the substitution. On the other hand, the presence of tomatoes or bumps somewhere in the wheel. The mechanic affirms that this occurs “because the internal fibers of the tire are cracked and the air comes under pressure or tries to go out through an area where we have a rubber.” They can be given on the sides, in the central part or in the rolling band.

The Deformations They also indicate that it is in poor condition and we must change them. This can be seen whether when you pass the hand through the wheel you start noticing some small mountains. Finally, the expert talks about FExpiration. “It is true that there is no strict rule that indicates that the tires are expired, but that tire when they spend certain years It begins to harden and lose grip or adhesion properties On the road, “says the mechanic.

In this case, recommend A replacement every 5 or 7 years: “I wouldn’t take it more time.” In addition, he says that to know the date we must look at the wheel flank. There we find four number that indicate the week and the year of manufacture.