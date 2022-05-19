Forgetting a mechanic’s “wrench” in a car engine broke it, and the engine was completely damaged, as the plaintiff – while driving his car after maintenance and returning from the defendant’s garage – was surprised by the sound of a “strong popping in the engine”, and when his car was taken to the mechanic by a crane, he admitted The defendant, after examining the engine, forgot a “wrench” inside it, which led to the engine being broken, and he became a burner, which made the plaintiff file a lawsuit to compensate him with 30,000 dirhams, to make up for the damages he sustained, with a legal interest of 9%.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff 30,000 dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages, and legal interest at 9% from the date of issuance of the judgment until full payment, and obligated him to pay the lawsuit expenses and attorney fees.

The lawsuit papers stated that the plaintiff went with his car to the defendant’s garage to make some repairs, and after the repair process was over and he received the car and took it home, he was surprised by the sound of a “strong popping in the engine,” and the car stopped moving, so he pulled it, and called. The mechanic who came to inspect the car and try to repair it, but he failed, and he was asked to carry it by crane to the garage.

He explained that after a month had passed since the car was in the garage, the defendant took a delay in repairing it, and asked him to pick it up and take it out of the garage. Bends of the car’s engine by the defendant’s garage, which led to the combustion and destruction of the engine.

The mechanic admitted that the mistake was his own, and pledged to repair the car at his own expense, and to buy another car engine instead of the burnt one, but he repudiated his pledge a few days later, and refused to repair the car.

For his part, the office of the supervising judge in the case management office decided to delegate an expert to inspect the car, and the court ruling stated that the court reviewed what the delegated expert’s report proved regarding the value of repairing the plaintiff’s car, and verified that the plaintiff was unable to benefit from his car, and the costs incurred Renting another car, and the expenses of his defense attorney to require his right to the lawsuit, which is considered a material damage to the plaintiff, in addition to moral damage, represented in his grief and sorrow for what happened to his car, and accordingly the court orders the defendant to pay 30,000 dirhams to the plaintiff Compensation for material and moral damages, and legal interest at the rate of 9% from the date of issuance of the judgment until full payment, and obligated him to pay the lawsuit expenses and attorney fees.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

