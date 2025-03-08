One of the things we have to pay more attention to in our car in general and in our engine in particular is the oil. This substance guarantees the correct operation of the engine and any problem with it can pose conflicts of performance or serious breakdowns.

When checking the oil levels of our car (remember, always with the engine cold and on a flat ground to avoid erroneous measurements), we must also look at the Oil appearance.

This will present a darker color than the original, but if this black tone is very intense, it is a clear symptom that something is working, As a mechanic explains in a video on Tiktok.

‘Ebenezer workshops’ is the user’s name of this profile in the social network of short videos of Chinese origin, and in one of its most recent clips reveals How we should act in this case.

“Many tell me that car oil It has come out very black And that is very bad inside, “says the mechanic mentioning consultations of some clients of his workshop.

The professional explains that “It is good that the oil comes out blackespecially in diesel vehicles, because this component has the main function of cleaning its interior. “

“That means that its function is doing well and is absorbing that dirt“, the mechanic continues, which says that if the manufacturer is used and changes every 10,000 or 15,000 km, everything is correct.