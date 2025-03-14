Technological advances have brought with them a modernization in vehicle safety systems, but have also resulted in new Techniques used by criminals to make fun of these protection measures. In recent years, thieves have perfected their methods that facilitate cars theft without using force.

There are also specialized devices that employ to deactivate alarms and temporarily cancel the immobilization systems of vehicles. These equipment can be bought in the black market and allow criminals to take control of the car in minutes.

Given the growing sophistication of these techniques, automotive security experts have begun to disseminate Strategies to protect vehicles and reduce the risk of being a victim of these attacks. Scotty Kilmer, a mechanic Youtuber That has dedicated decades to the world of car maintenance and repair, explains a simple and effective way so that they do not steal your car.

Kilmer recommends a practical solution to prevent criminals can start the car, even if they have managed to access their interior. Your trick consists of Remove the fuel injection relay, A small component housed in the vehicle’s fuse box. When extracting it, the injection system stops working, preventing the engine from receiving the necessary fuel to start.

The fuel injection relay is an element of the vehicle’s starting system. Its function is to regulate the electricity supply to the fuel pumpensuring that the engine receives adequate gasoline for its operation. Without it, the car cannot turn on, which makes it an effective barrier against robberies.

One of the main advantages of this trick is that most thieves do not carry with them a replacement relay Compatible with each car model. This means that, although they manage to access the interior of the car and manipulate the ignition system, they will not be able to start it without this component.

Kilmer points out that this technique is useful when planned Leave the vehicle parked for long periods of timeas in airports, public garages or during vacations. Just withdrawing the relay and save it in a safe place, you can prevent the car from being stolen.