first step

Although the project does not cover all schools in Iraq, it constitutes a first step that the Ministry of Education hopes to generalize in the future, as the project currently covers schools located in the poorest and most destitute regions and environments.

Wide welcome

Commentators on Iraqi social networks and platforms considered the project an important contribution to motivating students from poor families to attend school, in light of the high school dropout rates among many of them due to the inability of their families to bear the costs of their studies, as the student may remain without food for long working hours. Because of his family’s hardships.

Education explains the importance of the programme

The official spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Education, Karim Al-Sayed, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

* The project is carried out in cooperation with the United Nations World Food Program, and it targets about half a million Iraqi students, and it includes about 1,248 schools distributed in a number of the poorest districts and sub-districts in the various governorates of Iraq, according to the data of the Iraqi Ministry of Planning, as it is the one that determines the areas covered. program and the need for it.

* The project was launched on February 19, starting from Mosul, passing through Nasiriyah and Babel, to Baghdad, and we are working on implementing it in many governorates. schools, and will increase their association with them and their demand for them.

* One of the positive aspects of the program is also its creation of job opportunities and employment for the labor force, by providing about 3 thousand opportunities for Iraqi youth who will work within its framework.

* This is a new experience that we hope will be circulated in the future in all Iraqi schools and governorates. The meal provided is varied and includes various nutrients such as milk, milk, fruits, etc., and it is subject to examination by the Iraqi Ministry of Health to ensure its quality and compliance with standards.

* The distribution of these meals in each governorate is carried out through specialized field teams, affiliated to the General Directorate of School Fitness Activity affiliated to the Ministry, and in coordination with the World Food Program.