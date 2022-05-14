She has recently celebrated the beauty of 96 years, of which 70 passed to reign over Great Britain, becoming the longest-lived queen in the history of the country. Impressive numbers and firsts those they belong to Queen Elizabeth II, which McLaren wanted to pay homage by developing an exclusive “Platinum Jubilee” paint in honor of Her Majesty’s seven decades of reign. The new special color, as well as a particular platinum badge “Elizabeth II”, has been revealed on a one-of-a-kind specimen of Arturathe new high-performance hybrid supercar of the British brand.

Two elements with which the car manufacturer from Woking wanted to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II: on the one hand the “Platinum Jubilee” paint in platinum silver expressly developed for the occasion, on the other hand a special commemorative plate combined with the materials used and created by the MSO division, McLaren Special Operations. Not a random choice that of McLaren, given that just today it has been 18 years since His Majesty inaugurated the McLaren Technology Center in Woking, in Surrey: it was this structure that took care of the development of the MCLA platform, the one that will accompany the electrified future of the brand, which debuted for the first time on Artura and for whose production the first process in the world specifically dedicated to it was used for hybrid architectures.

“It has been an honor for MSO to create one new platinum paint to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year – commented Ansar Ali, Managing Director of McLaren Special Operations, McLaren Automotive – This special paint, which will be available to customers as an option, will be an appropriate tribute to celebrate this historic milestone “. As announced by the same British company, following the creation of a tool and a customized press to create the badge, MSO and McLaren’s partner for customized paints AkzoNobel analyzed different light conditions to define the most suitable combination of metallic pigments: MSO’s paint developers then formulated the desired platinum composition in eight days, including durability and application tests.