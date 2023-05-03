A sailor from the Mazarrón ship ‘Alonso y María’ died this Tuesday while fishing in the waters of Altea. According to sources from the Fishermen’s Association, the 45-year-old Moroccan man accidentally got his foot caught in a net when the boat was releasing gear on deck. He was dragged to the bottom of the sea by 1,500 kilos of lead.

The incident occurred just after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Another of the crew members who were on board the boat noticed what had happened and hurriedly warned the rest of the companions, who began to collect the net with a yo-yo that acts as a hauler at the stern, but apparently it is not an instant action.

According to La Voz de Mazarrón, after about 20 minutes, the fishermen saw the body of the Moroccan about three meters deep, hooked to the net, so they did not hesitate to jump into the sea to try to rescue him.

Upon reaching port, the ship’s skipper, Pedro García, sent a notification to the marine authorities to report the event. «The ship was setting or releasing the seine gear. The sailor ML, who was at his usual job, was dragged into the sea by inserting one of his feet into a hole in the lead net, “he recounted. He added that, “upon hearing a scream, I as skipper stopped the machines and went to the place together with the rest of the crew, proceeding immediately to collect the gear with the hauler.”

The boss recalls that these tasks last “about 20 or 25 minutes.” He recalls that “once we freed the body from the net, we proceeded to carry out resuscitation maneuvers on board, which unfortunately were unsuccessful, since said worker had died.”