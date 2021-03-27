The recent arrival of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine It did not go unnoticed in the political sphere. In the midst of the public debates for the supply of new doses and the application in young people, the mayor of Vicente López, Jorge Macri, publicly asked Alberto Fernández that he destines them to the elderly that are found in nursing homes.

Through his official Twitter account, the communal chief of the aforementioned district of the northern area of ​​Greater Buenos Aires celebrated the landing of the flights with vaccines, but at the same time claimed its use to the President of the Nation.

“The arrival of the doses in the country is good news. I ask Alberto Fernández that the vaccines are used for older adults who are in nursing homes“, expressed Macri.

A few months ago, Fernández and Macri were in a field hospital, in Vicente López.

And after that, he explained the specific situation of his Party in relation to the inoculation that is still in progress: “In Vicente López we have 64 nursing homes, where only 6% of its residents were vaccinated by PAMI “.

Despite the fact that the health authorities prthey heard that three months into the vaccination process all nursing home patients were to be immunized against coronavirus, in “long-stay” establishments in the Province of Buenos Aires only 25% of the population was vaccinated, 10% less than in the City.

The diagram designed by the provincial authorities to inoculate hospitalized adults is made up of this sequence: at the doses the distributes the Ministry of Health, PAMI receives them and they are applied by vaccinators of the social work of retirees.

The arrival of the 500 thousand doses to the country is good news. I ask @alferdez that vaccines are used for older adults who are in nursing homes. In Vicente López we have 64 nursing homes, where only 6% of its residents were vaccinated by PAMI. – Jorge Macri (@jorgemacri) March 22, 2021

“We depend on the provision that the ministry gives us,” they clarified in the social work. “That is in the hands of PAMI,” they retorted in the provincial sanitary portfolio. They both coincide on one point: vaccine shortages delayed and hurt initial goals. These days, the Government would receive about 140 thousand new vials that could be focused on the most committed age group. And some would reach nursing homes.

Eventually, the own Jorge Macri had complained due to the delay in the arrival of doses for the elderly in his district. “If there is a link of profound weakness, that is the nursing home. Important logistics are not necessary because just go and apply the dose“he had slipped.

It should be noted that the inoculation procedure was caught in the eye of the storm a few weeks ago when the so-called “VIP Vaccination” came to light.

I hope that this time the vaccines are received by those who need them and do not decide to apply them to militants and people who are not at risk. – Jorge Macri (@jorgemacri) March 22, 2021

“I hope this time vaccines are received by those who need them and not decide to apply them to militants and people who are not at risk some, “the communal chief, who belongs to Juntos por el Cambio, also tweeted a few hours ago.

It is worth noting that in La Matanza andThe procedure also showed some other dark spots. LCouncilor Pamela Loisi, president of the macrista bloc, denounced that employees of the Local Management Unit (UGL) of PAMI, “with less than 40 years of age,” one dose while vaccinating in a nursing home.

“While our grandparents are queuing and do not get their turn,” said lto the mayor, who presented a request for information in the Council addressed to the mayor Fernando Espinoza to find out details of the immunization program deployed in that municipality..