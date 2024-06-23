Puebla.- Álvaro Tapia Castillo, mayor of Acteopanis accused if there is murdered to its wife, María Elianet Sandoval Castillo, 44 ​​years oldafter a discussionthis Friday, June 21.

The events took place around 10:00 p.m., on Guerrero Street, in the San Bernardino neighborhood, belonging to Izúcar de Matamorosdetail media such as El Financiero and Both Manos.

It is detailed that the mayor and his wife, president of the municipal DIFarrived at the aforementioned place to carry out some activities.

At one point, they started a intense discussion inside his vehicle (a truck), apparently she Punchand then she got offthen presumably her husband sped up and ran her overfor later flee.

María Elianet suffered fractures in both legs, arms, ribs and head. It is noted that the neighbors requested the presence of paramedicswho treated the official and took her to a hospital, but ceased to exist in the path.

There is the version that the mayor he was in drunk state.

Authorities from the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office began the investigation of the case and began looking for Mayor Tapia Castillo, to interrogate him and establish the corresponding responsibilities.

The system State DIF He regretted the death of Sandoval Castillo.

“Those of us who are part of the #FamiliaDIF in #Puebla express our condolences for the unfortunate death of the honorary president of the SMDIF in #Acteopan, María Elianet Sandoval Castillo. Prompt resignation to family and friends. May he rest in peace,” said the state DIF in a message.