After Gustavo Barreiro, mayor of the Pampas town Ataliva Roca, tested positive for coronavirus, the Deliberative Council decided to impose an administrative leave for three consecutive days, so thathe municipality will be closed from April 14 to 16.

As detailed by the municipality through a statement published on its official Facebook account, the communal chief is “isolated, transiting the disease with mild symptoms and complying with the indications of the Dr. Ramón Carrillo Health Center ”.

“On April 14, 15 and 16 municipal offices will remain closed in order to carry out disinfection tasks and reduce the circulation of people in this area ”, they added.

As it transpired, the mayor had shared a fishing trip at Easter outside the province with a person who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the local news portal La Arena reported that Barreiro began to present symptoms compatible with the disease this past weekend and a swab was performed on Sunday. The result was revealed the same day of the test.

Gustavo Barreiro, mayor of Ataliva Roca, La Pampa.

Its about first infected registered in the locality, so the authorities have already proceeded to isolate all close contacts. Ataliva Roca is located about 45 kilometers from Santa Rosa and has less than 2,000 inhabitants.

Last Thursday, the governor of La Pampa, Sergio Ziliotto, held a press conference to state that would not align with the new restrictive measures imposed by the Government led by Alberto Fernández in the attempt to stop the increase in infections due to the second wave of coronavirus.

“From the government We decided not to modify any schedule or incorporate restrictions, because we already did it when necessary. Since January 4 there is a restriction of movement at night. We are in a current situation that is part of a collective construction, and the great challenge is to maintain it, “said the official.

And he closed: “No department in the province of La Pampa constitutes an area of ​​high epidemiological risk. It is not a coincidence, it is because we have a health situation that is the product of a collective construction. For a present State and high social responsibility.”

The province registered this Tuesday 110 new cases, so the total since the beginning of the pandemic in La Pampa amounted to 22,913.

DB