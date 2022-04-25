The mayor of Caldes de Malavella (Girona) and president of the Consell Comarcal de la Selva, Salvador Balliu, wielded an ax and confronted the occupants of a home he owned. This Sunday, after the images were broadcast on social networks, he assured that he acted “in self-defense.”

The video shows how Balliu (Junts per Caldes) verbally confronts these people with the ax in hand, some images about which he explained, in a statement, that he appeared at the house convinced that the police had solved the matter and that there was no one in the place.

The mayor details that he was traveling when he was notified of the occupation of his farm and that he informed the authorities so that proceedings could be opened. Upon his return, he points out that they told him that these people would leave the house on Sunday, April 17, so the next day he went to his property “convinced that they had already left.”

Salvador Balliu adds that, upon arriving at his property, he found “the unpleasant surprise” that the house was still occupied. “Not only that, but the occupants came out with some sticks threatening me,” adds Balliu, who details that, “under these circumstances” and suffering for his integrity, he ran to his car and took “the first tool” he found to defend himself, an ax that he uses for garden work.

With her he returned to the farm, where the occupants, he assures, continued to rebuke him and began to record the images that run on the internet. “Scared, I left right away, very nervous and feeling very powerless,” says Balliu, who points out that, in no case, his reaction should be understood “as an attack or as a threat to the squatters, but rather as a response from a person who she feels helpless in her own home.”

The mayor “deeply regrets the unpleasant situation that has been generated, the confusion and controversy.” One of the municipal groups in the Caldes de Malavella town hall, SOM Caldes, has described Salvador Balliu’s actions as “inadmissible”, has demanded that he resign and has confirmed that he will soon meet with ERC and En Comú Podem, opposition parties , to discuss “actions to be undertaken”.

