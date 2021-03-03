The Mayor of the Buenos Aires town of General Rodríguez, Mauro Garcia, attended the last weekend to a birthday of 15 and breached the rules of distancing and sanitary protocol recommended by the Ministry of Health of the Nation. This was warned in a video, to which he had access Clarion, in which García appears dancing without a mask, in a closed space, and surrounded by people.

“It was a party for 40 people, in a room, the 15th birthday of the daughter of the party’s first councilor,” they confirmed to this newspaper from the government of General Rodríguez.

In the 12 second video, García, from the Frente de Todos, dances near councilor Reinaldo Torres, also from Kirchnerism, and who is a close friend. Torres is the one who organized the celebration of his daughter’s birthday, in the Ilusiones room in the western town of Buenos Aires, on the last Saturday, February 27.

Wearing a white shirt and jean, he is seen without a chinstrap, along with the rest of the attendees, without any type of social distancing, and in breach of sanitary protocol rules.

TheIntendant K, teacher by profession, held the opening of legislative sessions this last March 1, in the municipal sports center, and said: “We are starting a new legislative year and it is important to recognize the work we do to face 2020. This year we are going to redouble our efforts.”

Garcia, 44, came to power in 2019, after winning the municipal elections with 50.3% of the votes and surpass the then communal head of Together for Change, Darío Kubar. Councilor elected in 2017 by the Citizen Unit, chaired the Budget and Finance, Social Action and Health and Security committees.

The mayor of Rodríguez, commented in an interview with Clarín, is a triathlete and ran the famous Ironman within the framework of the Youth Olympic Games, in 2018, in Buenos Aires. Since taking office, he announced with his work team, he works in an honorary way with the rest of his officials.