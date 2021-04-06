Mario Secco, the ultrakirchnerista mayor of Ensenada, criticized Horacio Rodríguez Larreta on Tuesday for handling the pandemic and assured that “if he governed in the Conurbano, he would fail two days later and they hang it in the square“.

“I see the management of the Larreta pandemic with a lot of money to develop it, he always governed with money. I would put him to govern a city in the suburbs, you know how he fails two days later and they hang him in the square,” said Secco in dialogue with AM750.

There he remarked that the mayors of the province of Buenos Aires do “a very big sacrifice“and they do not have the possibility” of having what Larreta has per capita to govern. ”

“So it is very easy to govern with money. It has a lot and the suburban mayors are with our tongues out, the water covers us. But we do not cry, we have tremendous courage, we are used to it,” he added.

He also accused him of taking “all the time in the world to take measures” against the second wave of coronavirus that is already in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, in reference to the refusal of the man from Together for Change to close the City.

Mario Secco was one of those who interrupted a session of Deputies from Bone in 2017 to prevent dealing with the reforms proposed by Governor María Eugenia Vidal. Photo Mauricio Nievas.

In addition, the man who has governed Ensenada since 2003 remarked that “if there is no consensus” in the next meeting between the City, Province and Nation with the measures to be taken, “the hospitals will explode” due to the increase in cases “as already stated. he is seeing here in La Plata “. But he went much further and assured that “everything must be closed at 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.“.

“We mayors cannot make improvised and isolated decisions, we always make in line with the national and provincial governments. Now, many mayors say that we must close at 8:00 p.m., everyone for their house. We must stop because it is exploding. people say that if I get infected, I don’t care, “he stressed.

On that last point, he added: “People are rebellious and do not want to listen to us as before, does what they sing the balls and that leads us to a situation that we do not like, we are arguing every day in the streets with people to take care of themselves because the infections are increasing much more than last year. “

“We can’t help avoiding this way the liberalism that has taken hold of the people of wanting to be free, of going out for a run, to play football and everywhere and this has caused infections, “he added.

Despite that, he warned that “last year the situation was more serious” because a person “was gripped by coronavirus and a very difficult situation was going through.”

Today, Ensenada has about 600 infected and, according to the mayor, “they are not so serious.” Although he also said that one of the infected died on Monday.

Finally, he said that in Ensenada they are not “surprised by the bug”, that infections are around “81 per day, 70 something, 90” and that “did not happen” during the summer. But he remarked that his administration was the first to build a hospital for coronavirus patients “with their own funds” and that there they went from having two respirators to having 50 “thanks to Axel (Kicillof) and Alberto (Fernández)”.

JPE