After the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, confirmed that the provinces and the private sector are authorized to buy vaccines against the coronavirus, the Mayor of Sunchales, Gonzalo Toselli, revealed that since his administration advanced negotiations have already begun to acquire doses of the drug.

According to the official from Santa Fe, the laboratory of AstraZeneca is willing to trade directly with the provincial town. It is the first quartermaster of the country in recognizing treatments to get doses.

Regardless of the negotiations of the Government led by Alberto Fernández, only some provinces they had admitted that they would try an approach with the labs. In fact, Santa Fe does it in conjunction with Córdoba and Entre Ríos.

“Based on the statement of the Chief of Cabinet of the Nation and taking advantage of the fact that I have in my management team a person specialized in international relations and foreign trade, we began to study together current regulations, with the Law that was approved in November “, explained Toselli in dialogue with Radio Rivadavito.

And he detailed: “We started with an exchange of emails and at present we are with a major breakthrough with the AstraZeneca laboratory. “

He also said that, given the proposed negotiation presented, the laboratory “made a series of questions and questions“, to” know the community and the approach to the pandemic. ”

Gonzalo Toselli, mayor of Sunchales, Santa Fe. Photo La Opinion.

“Apparently, they made up the answers we gave them, and then they gave us a registration code for the negotiation, starting it last Tuesday. Now we are passing the 48 hours that they told us they were going to take to pass us the purchase conditions“he added.

Regarding the high cost of acquiring vaccines, the mayor pointed out that, since the state of emergency has been declared, it is allowed in “the municipal budget to guide certain resources to prioritize this expense. ”

In addition, the “Sunchales Solidaria” program was implemented, which is based on “a bank account which belongs to the Municipality but is audited by the community. “

Packaged Astrazeneca Vaccine Doses. AFP photo.

“A Council was formed, with different references from the community that are in charge of auditing permanently that account, “he stressed.

Regarding the situation that Sunchales is going through regarding the vaccination plan, he reported: “We are 25,000 inhabitants and we have 2,806 people vaccinated so far. We are vaccinating people over 75 years of age. between 16,000 and 17,000 people to be vaccinated “.

Therefore, Toselli assured that they will try to “acquire all the vaccines that can be “.

